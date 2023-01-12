Ezra Miller Will Plead Guilty And Avoid Jail Time After Allegedly Stealing Liquor From Their Neighbor's House In Vermont

The Flash star Ezra Miller is set to accept a plea deal in court on Friday to avoid jail time for their alleged break-in at a Vermont home last May.



A plea deal filed with the Vermont Superior Court showed that the 30-year-old actor agreed to a suspended jail sentence of 89 to 90 days for the misdemeanor of unlawful trespass. They also face a $500 fine and a $192 surcharge and are set to be on probation for a year.

Officers located Miller on Aug. 7 and issued a citation after the actor broke into a residence on May 1 and stole "several bottles of alcohol" from the property when the homeowners were absent, according to the police report. They pleaded not guilty to the charges in October.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Bennington County state's attorney’s office and Miller’s lawyer for comment.

"Ezra would like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health," Miller’s attorney Lisa Shelkrot told BuzzFeed News in a statement in October.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower actor has faced other legal troubles including two arrests last year in Hawaii — one for disorderly conduct and one for assault after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman and striking her head.

Miller was also accused of abusing teenage environmental activist Tokata Iron Eyes by her parents, who filed a protection order against Miller in June 2022. Iron Eyes has denied the accusations, telling Insider that the allegations were "a disgusting and irresponsible smear campaign" against the actor.

That same month, a court granted a temporary harassment prevention order against Miller to a mother and her 12-year-old child. The mother accused the actor of behaving inappropriately toward the child, who is nonbinary, the Daily Beast reported.

Miller has also been involved in incidents in Germany and Iceland. They apologized for their behavior in a statement in August.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said.

Despite the controversies surrounding the actor, The Flash is scheduled for release on June 16, starring Miller as Barry Allen. Miller has previously played the superhero character in DC films, including Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

At the Warner Bros. Discovery quarterly earnings call on Aug. 4, 2022, CEO David Zaslav named The Flash film as one of the upcoming projects he was excited about.