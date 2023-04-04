Bud Light Partnered With A Trans Influencer And Defended Its Efforts To “Authentically Connect” With Diverse Groups Of People After Anti-Trans Backlash

A brand deal between Anheuser-Busch and transgender actor and TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney was met with anti-trans backlash — but the beer company said it will continue to try to reach diverse groups of people.

Mulvaney, who has over 10 million followers on TikTok , posted an Instagram video on April 1 in which she drinks a Bud Light and reveals a custom beer can with her face on it. In the video, the 26-year-old influencer promotes the company’s March Madness contest with a $15,000 prize while dressed as Audrey Hepburn’s character Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany's; the caption identifies her as a #budlightpartner.

She then shares that she has celebrated 365 days of womanhood, which she has been documenting in a TikTok series. On her social media platforms, she also sings, makes fashion content, and promotes other companies like Ole, Eos, and Netflix.