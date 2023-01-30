A Sixth Officer Of The Memphis Police Department Who Was Involved In The Death Of Tyre Nichols Has Been Relieved Of Duty

"Video one is his bodycam footage," Gerald said. "As per departmental regulations, Officer Hemphill activated his bodycam. He was never present at the second scene. He is cooperating with officials in this investigation.”

The deadly encounter on Jan. 7 began when Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving by the police officers.

When Nichols was initially pulled over, the video shows an officer with their weapon drawn approaching Nichols's car. Officers are then heard screaming at Nichols to get out of the vehicle before one of them opens the door and removes him from the car, and they wrestle him to the ground.

"Damn, I didn't do anything," Nichols says in the video. "Turn your ass around," one officer responds.

Nichols is then seen sitting on the ground as officers hold onto him, and another threatens to deploy his Taser. "Stop, stop," Nichols says.

Nichols is then pepper sprayed and attempts to flee as an officer deploys his taser.

The Associated Press has reported that Hemphill is heard on the footage saying that he stunned Nichols and says, “I hope they stomp his ass.”

The encounter then picks up again as the other officers chase Nichols on foot before tackling him to the ground. The officers then apprehend Nichols again.

Videos from a street pole camera show an officer kicking Nichols in the face while he was being held down on the ground by two other officers. Then, another cop comes over and strikes him with a baton as the other officers bring Nichols to his feet. One of them then repeatedly lands blows to his face, causing Nichols to fall to his knees.

After the beating, Nichols is seen sitting on the ground, slumped against a squad car, with his hands shackled behind his back. Paramedics show up more than 20 minutes later.

Nichols died three days later at a hospital.

The five officers involved — Tadarrius Bean, 24, Demetrius Haley, 30, Emmitt Martin III, 30, Desmond Mills Jr., 32, and Justin Smith, 28 — were all fired and have been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression in connection with Nichols's death.

The Department of Justice also opened its own civil rights investigation into the incident.

Officials have not released a cause of death, but an independent autopsy performed on behalf of Nichols's family indicated that he "suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating," their attorneys said.

As of Monday afternoon, the investigation is ongoing, and it is unclear if Hemphill faces termination from the police department or criminal charges in relation to Nichols's death.