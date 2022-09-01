Serena Williams Has Advanced To The Next Round Of The US Open

Serena Williams is not ready to say goodbye just yet. On Wednesday night, the 23-time major champion won her second-round match against Anett Kontaveit at the US Open.

The match, which began at 7 p.m., took place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Williams faced the current world No. 2, Anett Kontaveit.

Before this, the two had never faced off.

After winning the first set, Williams lost the second and then came back and won the third, making this her 103rd win at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"There's still a little left in me," Williams said in the center court after her win on Wednesday. "This is what I do best. I love a challenge, and I love rising to a challenge."

Williams will now face Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia in the third round.

This US Open tournament is widely expected to be Williams’s final tournament following her recent announcement that she would be soon retiring from tennis.



Earlier this week, Williams spoke about her decision to transition away from tennis and referred to her retirement as an “evolution.”

“When you’re passionate about something, and you love something so much, it’s hard to walk away,” Williams said in a center court interview with Gayle King on Monday.