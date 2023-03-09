"My Feelings For Tom Have Always Been Sincere": Raquel Leviss Issued A Second Statement On The Tom Sandoval Cheating Allegations

On Wednesday, Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss issued a second statement on her Instagram after it was reported last week that she was allegedly having an affair with castmate Tom Sandoval and may have contributed to a split between Sandoval and his girlfriend of nine years, costar Ariana Madix.

“Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship," Leviss said in a statement posted to Instagram at around 2 a.m. ET on Wednesday night. "Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone. I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."