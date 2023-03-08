Raquel Leviss Claimed "Codependency" And Love "Addiction" In Her First Statement After The Tom Sandoval Affair Allegations

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss broke her silence in an exclusive statement to Entertainment Tonight after allegations came out last week that she was having an affair with castmate Tom Sandoval, who, at the time, was in a nine-year relationship with costar Ariana Madix.

The allegations of infidelity were first reported by TMZ on March 3. On Wednesday, five days after the news broke, Leviss spoke on the scandal.

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana," she said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved.

"I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices," she said. "Although I chose to be on a reality show accepting the good and bad that comes with it, beyond my own actions I have been physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails in addition to having had my privacy violated."

She continued, "I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health. I don't expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness. Right now I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes."

The statement comes after Tom Sandoval released an apology to Madix on Instagram on Tuesday. In the post, Sandoval admitted he "made mistakes" and was "selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love."