“It’s important that we do our part to make sure that that democracy can function as it needs to,” Thaxton, 49, said. “And one of those things is it requires people to volunteer.”

Though the main reason for launching the campaign was to tackle the shortage of poll workers, there are many other reasons why veterans make good candidates for the job, Plenzler said.

“A lot of veterans are looking for that bond that they had in the military,” he said. “A lot of them struggle to find that when they leave service, so this is also a great way to connect with your community.”

On top of that, Plenzler believes that having veterans work the elections might help restore faith in the system.

Plenzler is very concerned that around a third of Americans doubt the outcome of the 2020 election, he said, adding that 2020 was the “most secure election in our nation’s history.”

Vet the Vote’s underlying theory of change, Plenzler explained, is that “the group of people that doubt the outcomes of the 2020 election — many of them, not all of them, but many — still hold the military and veterans in pretty high regard,” he said. “So if they see veterans in the polling site serving when they go in to vote, hopefully that will give them additional confidence.”

Regarding reports of increased threats against poll workers, Plenzler told BuzzFeed News that veterans are not an “easily intimidated population,” adding that veterans are “trained to defuse situations.”

A survey conducted by the Brennan Center for Justice in March found that 1 in 6 election workers reported being threatened on the job and that 20% of the election workers surveyed said they planned to leave their jobs as poll workers before the 2024 election. The survey also found that 1 in 3 election officials knew someone who had left the job partly because of threats and intimidation.

For some poll workers, such as Courtney Baker, who is based in Louisiana, the false claims and increased threats have just made the job of being a worker “more important than ever,” she told BuzzFeed News.

“The preservation of democracy is a tipping scale, and being a poll worker is a really good way to make sure that elections are free and fair,” Baker said.