Moss testified that she doesn't want anyone to know her name, saying that she doesn't even go to the grocery store with her mom because she worries she might call out her name in the shopping aisle.

"I don't want to go anywhere, I second-guess everything that I do," Moss said. "It’s affected my life in a major way, in every way, all because of lies for me doing my job — the same thing I've been doing forever."

During Tuesday's hearing, the committee also heard testimony from state officials in Arizona and Georgia who spoke about the pressure they faced from Trump and his lawyers to install fake electors, "find" ballots that didn't exist, and decertify the valid election results that declared Joe Biden the victor.

But the officials, despite being themselves being Republicans who wanted Trump to win a second term, wouldn't budge. As Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger put it, "The numbers were the numbers."

Trump infamously pressured Raffensperger during an hourlong call days before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol to "find" him enough votes to overturn the election. While on the phone, Trump also referenced Freeman and her daughter 18 times, according to Rep. Adam Schiff, a member of the committee investigating the insurrection. In audio of the call played during the hearing, Trump is heard calling Freeman "a professional vote scammer and hustler."

In a video interview shown during the hearing, Freeman, who alongside her daughter on Election Day was processing ballots as a temporary employee, said that around Jan. 6, 2021, she left her home upon direction from the FBI because of the threats and fears that people would show up on her doorstep. She didn't return for about two months.

"There is nowhere I feel safe. Nowhere," Freeman said in the video. "Do you know how it feels to have the president of the United States to target you? The president of the United States is supposed to represent every American. Not to target one. But he targeted me, Lady Ruby, a small business owner, a mother, a proud American citizen who stand up to help Fulton County run an election in the middle of the pandemic."

Freeman said she, like her daughter, is scared to introduce herself by her name, something that was once a point of pride. On the night of the election, Freeman wore a T-shirt that proclaimed that she was "Lady Ruby," a nickname she'd been proud to carry in her community and a nod to her small fashion business, LaRuby's Unique Treasures. Screenshots of a newscast showing Freeman in her purple shirt while counting ballots circulated on social media, drawing commentary from right-wing media figures.

"I haven't worn it since, and I will never wear it again," Freeman said.

Now, she gets nervous when someone she knows says her name aloud in public or when she has to provide her name to order food.

"I'm always concerned of who’s around me," Freeman said. "I’ve lost my name, I've lost my reputation, and I've lost my sense of security all because a group of people, starting with number 45 and his ally Rudy Giuliani, decided to scapegoat me and my daughter Shaye to push their own lies about how the presidential election was stolen."