Nick Carter Opened Up About The “Complicated” Relationship He Had With Aaron Carter After The 34-Year-Old’s Death

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter spoke out Sunday for the first time since the death of his brother, saying that he hoped he had found peace.

Aaron Carter died at age 34 on Saturday at his home in Lancaster, California. For years, the singer and onetime teen heartthrob had publicly struggled with drug use and his mental health. His difficult relationship with his family at times led to public feuds and, at one point, a restraining order.

Nick on Sunday acknowledged their "complicated" relationship as he opened up about his grief.

"My heart has been broken today," Nick wrote on Instagram. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday, want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.