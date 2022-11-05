Aaron Carter Has Died At 34

Aaron Carter, singer and Y2K heartthrob, died on Saturday. He was 34.

TMZ, which first reported the news, said that police were called to Carter's house in Lancaster, California, on Saturday morning. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to BuzzFeed News that they responded to a death at an address in Lancaster that is associated with Carter, but would not confirm the identity of the deceased.

"We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today," his representative said in a statement to NBC News. "At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in."

Carter's publicist did not immediately return BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

Carter, who was the younger brother of the Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, was known for his hits including "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)," "I Want Candy," and "That's How I Beat Shaq."

Carter was 12 when his debut album came out, and he quickly became a fixture on Nickelodeon and Disney Channel. He famously guest-starred on Lizzie McGuire, where he met and began a two-year relationship with Hilary Duff.

