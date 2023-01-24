The President Of Live Nation Blamed Bot Attacks For Ticketmaster’s Meltdown Over Taylor Swift’s Ticket Sales

In response to the incident, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a nearly three-hour hearing on Tuesday titled “That’s the Ticket: Promoting Competition and Protecting Consumers in Live Entertainment” to examine the alleged lack of competition within the ticketing industry after the Taylor Swift ticket debacle.

In his opening remarks, Sen. Dick Durbin said that what occurred with the presale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was a symptom of a bigger problem and that “the ticketing and live entertainment markets lack competition, and they are dominated by a single entity — Live Nation.”

Joe Berchtold, president and chief financial officer of Live Nation Entertainment, used his testimony to begin by apologizing to Taylor Swift and her fans. “In hindsight, there are several things we could have done better,” Berchtold said. "While the bots failed to penetrate our systems or acquire any tickets, the attack required us to slow down and even pause our sales; this is what led to a terrible customer experience."

"In this forum where we are here to discuss public policy, we also need to recognize how industrial scalpers breaking the law using bots and cyberattacks to try to unfairly gain tickets contributes to an awful consumer experience," Berchtold added.

Jerry Mickelson, CEO of Jam Productions, who also testified on Tuesday, responded to Berchold’s claim, stating that “for the leading ticket company not to be able to handle bots is, for me, an unbelievable statement.”

“You can’t blame bots for what happened to Taylor Swift,” Mickelson added. “There’s more to that story that you’re not hearing.”