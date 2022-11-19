Several Attorneys General Are Looking Into The Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco

Three state attorneys general have started looking into the Ticketmaster fiasco after Taylor Swift fans complained about waiting in long lines for presale tour tickets, only to encounter error messages, inexplicably disappearing carts, and being randomly booted from the queue.

In case you missed it, the Eras tour ticket presale, which opened on Tuesday, became a point of social media frustration as fans took to social media to say they experienced a queue of over 2,000 people, got confusing messages saying their accounts were invalid, or were ejected from the site entirely. “i literally cannot understate how disappointing this has been like i waited in the queue and FINALLY got in only to be told that i cannot buy a single tickets because their codes broke. it sucks,” one fan tweeted. In a since-removed statement, the company blamed the technical issues on overwhelming fan interest that they were not prepared for.

Then on Thursday, Ticketmaster announced they were canceling the general public sale, which had been scheduled for Friday, “due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”

“why is a company as big as Ticketmaster having trouble with the one thing it does as a business,” one fan pointed out.

