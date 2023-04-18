Fox News And Dominion Voting Systems Have Settled Their Defamation Lawsuit

Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News announced on Tuesday afternoon that the companies had reached a settlement, just hours after the start of a landmark defamation trial which would have determined the consequences of news organizations broadcasting conspiracy theories and false claims.

The announcement comes after the highly anticipated trial was set to begin with opening arguments on Tuesday morning. But after the jury was sworn in and had a lunch recess, there was an unexplained two-hour delay waiting for the opening arguments to start. Shortly before 4 p.m. ET, the judge brought in the jury to announce that both parties had reached a settlement.

“The parties have resolved their case,” Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis told the jurors before dismissing them. The terms of the settlement remain unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement sent to the New York Times after the settlement was announced, Fox Corporation said that it was “pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute with Dominion Voting Systems. We acknowledge the court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. This settlement reflects Fox’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards. We are hopeful that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues.”

Outside the courtroom, Dominion’s lawyer, Justin Nelson, added that “the truth matters,” and stated that the settlement with Fox was for $787.5 million. “Lies have consequences,” he said.

In this case, Dominion was seeking $1.6 billion in compensatory damages in the lawsuit against Fox News and its parent company, Fox Corporation, which was filed in March 2021.

In the lawsuit, Dominion alleged that Fox News hosts and executives promoted and broadcasted false claims and conspiracy theories that Dominion voting machines had rigged the 2020 election in favor of President Joe Biden. The theory had been widely promoted by former president Donald Trump .

In the complaint , lawyers for Dominion alleged that Fox hosts and executives knew that the claims made about the voting machines were untrue, and argued that Fox “sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process.” Judge Davis had already ruled in a pretrial hearing that the statements made about Dominion’s voting machines relating to the 2020 election were false, meaning Dominion’s lawyers would have been tasked simply with proving Fox knew the statements were false or that the company acted with a “reckless disregard” for whether the claims were true or false.

In the complaint against Fox, Dominion alleged that even after Fox was “confronted with the direct facts disproving its lies about Dominion,” the company “refused to retract its false and defamatory statements, thereby further demonstrating its actual malice in publishing them.”

“The truth matters,” Dominion’s complaint said. “Lies have consequences.”