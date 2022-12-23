If You’re Anxious About Climate Change, This Is What Experts Say You Can Do To Cope

Worsening heat waves, droughts, wildfires, hurricanes, and flooding have caused immense human suffering — and countless deaths — in recent years. And because there’s been little progress or collective action to meaningfully change the way we live, more people are going to experience the effects of climate change and die.

It’s a depressing future to think about. In fact, experts say more and more people — especially young people — are now suffering from eco-distress or climate anxiety, a kind of fear related to worries about the environment and climate change’s lasting impacts on the world.

According to the American Psychological Association, just being aware of the problem can cause people to feel powerless, exhausted, scared, and angry — regardless of whether they’ve experienced the direct impacts of climate change so far. A survey conducted by the association in December 2019 found that a little over two-thirds of adults said they have at least a little “eco-anxiety.” And a 2021 study of 10,000 young people ages 16 to 25 found that 84% were at least moderately worried, and nearly 60% were extremely worried about climate change.

“I’d say for probably half of my younger patients now, who are under 25, it’s a significant issue,” Robert Feder, a psychiatrist, told BuzzFeed News.

It’s normal to feel depressed about living in an increasingly unsustainable world and being helpless to do anything about it, Feder added, but there are ways to manage eco-anxiety and reduce negative emotions around the climate emergency. He and other experts shared these tips.

Get involved in climate activism