WikiLeaks Founder's Deteriorating Health In The Spotlight After Records Release

LONDON — People close to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange have been concerned about his deteriorating health in recent months, a source told BuzzFeed News.

Assange, who has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London for nearly six years, released his medical records Wednesday as part of what he called a bid to get US presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump to do the same. A 27-page “psychosocial” and medical assessment from November 2015 lists a litany of complaints, including a growing pain in his right shoulder.

It’s that pain that lead the source close to Assange to grow worried enough to speak out ahead of the medical report’s release. “I spent nearly five hours within the embassy last weekend and his situation is concerning,” the source, who asked not to be identified by name to protect their relationship with Assange, told BuzzFeed News. “We talked for a few hours and when I hugged him to say goodbye, I could feel a very tense and big knot on his right shoulder. Because he has no access to a medical center we don’t know what that is — but it could possibly be seriously malicious, such as a cancer.”

The source said that Assange told them about his mental health, but not physical health, during the visit and said that he was feeling stressed and very low. Assange did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent via Twitter DM.

The report publicized Wednesday noted that Assange’s physician, whose name Wikileaks redacted, has been unable to diagnose the source of his pain during his visits to the embassy. “Mr. Assange’s physical condition has deteriorated as a result of a pain in his right shoulder region,” the report reads, noting that Assange is taking painkillers daily.