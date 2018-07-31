Uber Is Calling New Yorkers And Pushing Them To Say "I Support Uber" In Group Calls With Local Council Members

"All you have to say is 'I support Uber' and hang up."

Uber is calling its New York City customers and offering to connect them by phone with members of City Council so they can voice their opposition to legislation that would cap the number of drivers in the city.

At least two BuzzFeed News staffers were called on Tuesday by people saying they represented Uber. Scores more said on social media they received similar calls.



Uber reps who called customers on Tuesday said that the City Council was trying to increase fares and wait times for customers — and that Uber could immediately connect the customer on the phone to their city council member's office to register a complaint about the changes.



The New York City Council is currently debating legislation to place a one-year freeze on the amount of for-hire vehicle licenses allowed, meaning it would limit new drivers for all ride-hail apps, including Uber and Lyft.

When this reporter declined to be connected to the City Council member, the Uber representative replied: "You want the fares to go higher?"



"All you have to say is 'I support Uber' and hang up," the caller pushed.

Uber is on a publicity blitz against the proposed legislation, also running advertisements, emailing customers, and showing a pop-up in its app arguing riders will have to pay more if the freeze is passed.