Thousands Of Immigrant Children Were Separated From Their Parents And The Government Doesn't Know How Many

The Trump administration separated far more immigrant children from their parents after crossing the border in the last two years than previously realized, with a new report revealing that the government still has no idea how many families it actually separated.

A report from the Office of Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services released Thursday found that HHS estimates "thousands" of children may have been separated from their parents since summer 2017, and that the exact number was still "unknown." (The full report is at the end of this article.)

"OIG found that more children over a longer period of time were separated than is commonly discussed," Ann Maxwell, an assistant inspector general for evaluation and inspections said Thursday.



HHS is responsible for caring for unaccompanied immigrant children, but did not have specific policies or infrastructure in place to track separated children or procedures to help reunify them.



"In sum, the total number of children separated and transferred to HHS for care is unknown," continued Maxwell. "Why is it unknown? Because HHS faced significant challenges identifying which children in its care had been separated by DHS."

Despite separating parents from children as far back as 2017, DHS and HHS did not have a tracking system for these families following the announcement of the “zero tolerance” policy that led to the systemic separations of families at the border.



Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the "zero-tolerance" immigration policy in April 2018, and the family separations crisis became a public scandal that summer. However, the OIG report found the government was actively separating children for nearly a year before that.

The report noted that DHS could only provide "limited evidence" of why many families were separated, despite claiming that children were separated mainly due to concerns about criminal history or gang affiliation of the parent.

A federal court order about the family separation policy in June 2018 revealed that 2,737 separated children were in HHS care.



But the OIG report noted that many other families had already been separated prior to this, with unaccompanied children placed into HHS care and later released to a sponsor. The report said that the 2,737 number did not reflect how many children the government had actually separated.

Instead, HHS estimates that "thousands of children may have been separated

during an influx that began in 2017," reads the report. It also showed that children continued to be separated even after the court order.

The proportion of separated children in the custody of HHS was 0.3% in 2016, but spiked in 3.6% in the summer of 2017 leading officials to estimate that thousands were separated, Maxwell said. But beyond that estimate there is no additional information from the government.

Since July 2018, DHS has a checkbox on its intake form identifying that a child has been separated and an officer can provide information such as the parent's name or alien number.

When asked if the new systems HHS has in place are adequate to track separated children, Maxwell was unsure.

"I think the jury is still out on that," she said.