The Pandemic Exposed How The Rich Lead Totally Different Lives Than The Rest Of Us

Heather checked her phone when a text arrived from her mom saying her wealthy cousin from Los Angeles had just flown to Puerto Rico; it was his annual weeklong fishing trip with the boys and the pandemic wasn’t stopping them. He jetted off to stay in a private house with a chef, housekeeper, and fishing guides.

It was the peak of the pandemic in California, when 1 in 5 people in LA County were testing positive for COVID-19 in January, and Heather, who is a nurse and asked to be identified only by her first name to protect her privacy, was working a busy shift. “I had double the amount of patients I was legally allowed and they were all on death's doorstep,” she said.

For the last year, she had worked exclusively on COVID intensive care units, traveling around California to hospitals desperate for staff. The only break she had from work was a result of catching COVID herself. So when she heard about her cousin’s luxury escape, it was hard to see his wealth not merely as privilege, but as a form of recklessness, even amid widespread devastation that led public health officials to recommend that people avoid nonessential travel to control the spread of the virus. Money seemed to buy freedom from consequences, and to allow self-interest to thrive. “I had always considered him an entitled rich kid, though I loved him,” she said. “Now, whereas I still love him, I don't hold out hope for change.”

As the pandemic revealed stark inequalities in American society, it also changed how many people view money and privilege. Sen. Ted Cruz was caught flying to Cancun while Texas buckled under both COVID and a power crisis during a deadly winter storm. Kim Kardashian hosted an island birthday romp for friends and family in Tahiti while the pandemic raged. They were just two of many wealthy people who were seen carelessly using their vast resources for their own pleasure rather than to help as millions struggled with the impacts of COVID: unemployment, displacement, poverty, and hunger. Meanwhile, essential workers like Heather stayed put to provide necessary services, sometimes for low wages.

BuzzFeed News asked readers to tell us about the outrageous displays of wealth they had witnessed during the pandemic. One person saw loved ones travel by private plane to the Super Bowl; another said a friend complained about how long it took to build a pool mid-pandemic; several people complained about friends and family who posted Instagrams of themselves jetting across the country and around the world on vacation.

Jacquelyn Delgado, a 53-year-old graduate student, said years of living in Mamaroneck, New York, an affluent area, prepared her for how the wealthy would respond in a crisis. “Rich people gonna rich people,” she told BuzzFeed News.

She said she noticed people using their wealth to take over physical spaces for exclusive use — snapping up homes to rent to outsiders at inflated prices or renting office spaces to use as school “learning pods” for kids.

“I fully expected the wealthy to do what they always do,” said Delgado. “And it was the Trump era, so ‘Screw you, I got mine’ was just lived out loud.”

Ashley, a recent college graduate who asked not to be identified by her full name, said 2020 was supposed to be a big, exciting year. Instead, her last semester of college was spent at home, attending Zoom classes at Penn State. After graduating, she eventually found a job in Wyoming. Then her father, who worked in the maintenance department at a hospital in Pennsylvania, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. On Thanksgiving night, they took him to the hospital as he struggled to breathe. He died the week before Christmas.

“He was a friend to everyone he met,” said Ashley. “He was so exceptionally proud of his wife and his kids.” As she struggled with this heavy loss, Ashley watched in frustration as wealthy people from California and the Pacific Northwest bought up property in Wyoming so they could work from home in comfort.