The Brothers Who Claim They Were Hired By Jussie Smollett For Hoax Attack Are Suing For Defamation

The two brothers who say Empire star Jussie Smollett hired them to stage a hoax attack against him filed a defamation lawsuit against actor's attorneys on Tuesday.

Olabinjo and Abimbola "Bola" Osundairo are suing Smollett's high-profile attorneys — Mark Geragos and Tina Glandian — for claiming the brothers "led a criminally homophobic, racist, and violent attack against Mr. Smollett," even after they knew it was untrue, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court in Illinois.

Smollett told police he was attacked in Chicago by two men on Jan. 29 who poured a chemical on him, put a rope around his neck, and yelled racist and anti-gay slurs.

The Osundairo brothers told investigators that Smollett had asked them days earlier to "help him stage a social media hoax and pretend to attack him," according to the court documents.



"Mr. Smollett originated, planned, and orchestrated the attack," the lawsuit states.