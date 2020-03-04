Jill Biden And Symone Sanders Fought Off Two Protesters Who Stormed Joe Biden's Victory Speech

A vegan protester storming the stage of Joe Biden's victory speech on Super Tuesday got tackled by two unlikely linebackers: the candidate's wife, Jill Biden, and his senior adviser, Symone Sanders.

Biden spoke Tuesday night in Los Angeles after a banner election night, which by that time included winning Virginia, Alabama, Minnesota, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

"Let's get something straight. Wall Street didn't build this country. You built this country. The middle class built this country. And unions built the middle class," the former vice president said before a protester holding a "let dairy die" sign ran onstage.

Anti-dairy protesters have been turning up at most political events in the state this election season.