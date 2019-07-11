Jeffrey Epstein Offers To Ground His Private Jet And Have A Live-In Monitor Instead Of Going To Jail

Jeffrey Epstein, the New York billionaire charged with sex trafficking underage girls, has asked a federal judge to release him from jail, offering to ground his private jet and await his trial inside his $77 million Manhattan townhouse.

Epstein was charged Monday with running a sex trafficking operation in which he allegedly sexually abused and trafficked dozens of underage girls, some as young as 14, in his New York City and Florida homes between 2002 and 2005. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.



The billionaire was arrested Saturday after authorities raided his home and found “a vast trove of lewd photographs,” including girls who appeared to be underage.

On Wednesday another woman, Jennifer Araoz, alleged that Epstein raped her when she was 15 years old in his Manhattan townhouse.

Epstein claimed in new court filings that the townhouse would be appropriate for him to stay in because it has a clear front and back entrance that could be monitored with video cameras, which he is willing to pay to install. He also offered to pay for private security guards.