Jeffrey Epstein Was Charged With Sex Trafficking Underage Girls, Including At Least One 14-Year-Old

Jeffrey Epstein, a New York billionaire financier whose friends include President Trump, Prince Andrew, and Bill Clinton, has been accused of running a sex trafficking operation in which he allegedly sexually abused dozens of underage girls, including a 14-year-old, in his New York and Florida homes between 2002 and 2005.

"Epstein incentivized his victims to become recruiters by paying these victim recruiters hundreds of dollars for each girl that they brought," a federal indictment unsealed Monday reads. "In so doing, Epstein maintained a steady supply of new victims to exploit."

The 66-year-old former hedge fund manager created a "vast network of underage victims for him to sexually exploit" in New York and Palm Beach, the indictment said.

Epstein "knew that many of his New York victims were underage, including because certain victims told him their age,” the indictment said.



Federal prosecutors in New York unsealed the indictment against Epstein on Monday, charging him with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors. He was arrested Saturday at New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport after returning from Paris on a private flight, according to multiple media reports. The Daily Beast first reported the indictment.



Epstein could face a maximum of 45 years in prison. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.