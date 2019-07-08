Jeffrey Epstein Was Charged With Sex Trafficking Underage Girls, Including At Least One 14-Year-Old
The billionaire former hedge fund manager with links to Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton has long been accused of molesting underage girls in his New York and Florida mansions.
Jeffrey Epstein, a New York billionaire financier whose friends include President Trump, Prince Andrew, and Bill Clinton, has been accused of running a sex trafficking operation in which he allegedly sexually abused dozens of underage girls, including a 14-year-old, in his New York and Florida homes between 2002 and 2005.
"Epstein incentivized his victims to become recruiters by paying these victim recruiters hundreds of dollars for each girl that they brought," a federal indictment unsealed Monday reads. "In so doing, Epstein maintained a steady supply of new victims to exploit."
The 66-year-old former hedge fund manager created a "vast network of underage victims for him to sexually exploit" in New York and Palm Beach, the indictment said.
Epstein "knew that many of his New York victims were underage, including because certain victims told him their age,” the indictment said.
Federal prosecutors in New York unsealed the indictment against Epstein on Monday, charging him with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors. He was arrested Saturday at New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport after returning from Paris on a private flight, according to multiple media reports. The Daily Beast first reported the indictment.
Epstein could face a maximum of 45 years in prison. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The indictment alleged that Epstein paid hundreds of dollars in cash to dozens of underage girls, including some as young as 14, for giving him “massages" which would be performed nude or partially nude. He used those encounters to sexually abuse and exploit the girls at his Upper East Side mansion and his Palm Beach estate.
His alleged conduct during the "massages" involved groping and touching the girls’ genitals with his hands and sex toys. He would also have the girls touch him while he masturbated.
Some of Epstein's victims were abused on multiple occasions once they were recruited.
Epstein ran and maintained this vast network of underage girls by paying some of his victims to recruit more, enabling him to sexually exploit a steady stream of minors at both his homes, the indictment alleged. He allegedly paid both the victim-recruiters and the new victims hundreds of dollars in cash.
While Epstein sometimes personally contacted victims to schedule their visits to his homes, his employees and associates also facilitated his alleged behavior by contacting victims to arrange their visits to his houses, the indictment said.
Epstein, who was frequently in New York, would also arrange for his employees to contact victims by phone to ensure that his Florida appointments were scheduled for when he arrived at his Palm Beach residence.
Epstein intentionally sought minor girls and knew that many of his victims were under the age of 18, including in cases where they told him their age.
Epstein had faced similar charges in Florida more than a decade ago but barely faced any jail time, owing to a widely-criticized plea deal that federal prosecutors — led at the time by Trump's current Secretary of Labor — offered him at the time. An investigation by the Miami Herald identified more than 60 of Epstein’s victims, a number that may have entered the hundreds, according to the New York Times.
-
