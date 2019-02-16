The Illinois Factory Shooter Opened Fire In His Termination Meeting With HR

Aurora Police said the shooter had been told to relinquish his gun in 2014 because of a prior conviction.

The man who shot and killed five of his co-workers in a manufacturing plant in Aurora, Illinois on Friday, opened fire during the meeting in which he was told he was losing his job, authorities said. "He opened fire right after termination," Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman told reporters during a press conference on Saturday.

The shooter, identified as 45-year-old Gary Martin, used a .40 caliber handgun in the shooting. Police said he should not have owned the weapon because of a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault, and they are now investigating how he was able to keep the gun for nearly five years. Police said the shooter, who'd been an employee at the Henry Pratt Co. plant for 15 years, opened fire in his dismissal meeting with HR, and then began shooting outside the meeting room. Police did not say in what capacity the gunman had been employed at the factory and said they do not know why he was being terminated.

He killed two human resource workers and the plant manager, as well as two other colleagues. Five police officers were wounded by gunfire and another was injured during the shooting. Police released the names of the five victims of the shooting at on Saturday:

Clayton Parks from Elgin worked as the human resources manager.



Trevor Wehner from DeKalb was a student at Northern Illinois University and the human resources intern at Henry Pratt. Friday was his very first day, according to a family friend posting on Facebook, who said Wehner was just 21.



Russell Beyer from Yorkville worked as a mold operator.



Vicente Juarez from Oswego was a stock room attendant and fork lift operator.



Josh Pinkard, also from Oswego, was the plant manager.

Chief Ziman explained that the shooter had bought a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun from a local gun store in Aurora on March 6, 2014. Ten days after the purchase he applied for a concealed carry permit, but was denied after the fingerprinting and background process revealed he'd been convicted in 1995 for aggravated assault in Mississippi. The gun purchase did not involve a fingerprint check and therefore did not reveal his prior conviction.

