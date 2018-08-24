Hurricane Lane Downgraded To A Category 2 But Catastrophic Flooding Is Already Occurring

Hugh Gentry / Reuters Mike Gonsalves gathers sand from a beach to fill sand bags as Hurricane Lane approaches Honolulu, Hawaii.

Hurricane Lane has been downgraded to a category 2 hurricane but is moving so slowly, at just 5 miles an hour, that authorities fear catastrophic life-threatening conditions, including flash flooding and landslides. "This is expected to be a long-duration flood event," said Steve Goldstein, an administration liaison for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in a press conference about the hurricane on Friday. On Thursday night 1,526 Hawaii residents slept in 36 emergency evacuation shelters, and that number is expected to rise as the hurricane hits more populated areas. The mayor of Honolulu said on Thursday that the island did not have enough shelters for everybody, and on Friday authorities confirmed over 1,000 people in Oahu sought emergency shelter. On Friday morning eastern time, Hurricane Lane had winds of 120 miles per hour and was located 200 miles south of the state's capital Honolulu. The hurricane is moving slowly north and is expected to turn west on Saturday.

"Hopefully the system starts to turn west a little bit earlier but we can’t count on that," said FEMA Administrator Brock Long. "Catastrophic flooding" is already occurring on the Big Island, according to the latest update from the Central Pacific Hurricane Center, and that flooding is expected to continue.

"Excessive rainfall associated with this slow-moving hurricane will continue to impact the Hawaiian Islands into the weekend, leading to catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding and landslides," it reads. A brushfire on Maui, near the tourist resort area of Lahaina, also caused evacuations as the hurricane approached. The fire covers an estimated 300-400 acres, and could be affected by increasing hurricane winds.

So this is currently happening on our last day in Maui...and no I’m not talking about #HurricaneLane it’s a fire in Lahaina @Hawaii_EMA @CountyofMaui @mauipd best wishes first responders https://t.co/JJjSyvSVfy

The Ala Wai Canal, located just next to Waikiki, where the majority of the 9.3 million tourists who visited Hawaii last year stayed, is expected to flood.

"Canal has flooded before. It's safe to say, based on rainfall, that it will flood again, the impact of which I cannot say at this time," said Ray Alexander, director of contingency operations and homeland security for the US Army Corps of Engineers. USACE is preparing to provide emergency power and has installed temporary towers, and authorities are warning citizens that there may be issues with food, shelter, power, accessing roads, and medical treatment but they are preparing to respond immediately. Brian Schatz, a Democratic Senator from Hawaii, tweeted that federal agencies have been "sharp and aggressive" in responding to the hurricane promptly and that "the federal response has been more than solid."



The National Weather Service, FEMA, DOD, FCC, FDOT, Coast Guard, and other federal agencies have been sharp and aggressive in their mobilization. We are only about halfway through this, and it’s already catastrophic, but the federal response has been more than solid.

The Red Cross recommended on Friday that people bring emergency supplies that can last 14 days with them if they go to a shelter, as resupply might be difficult after the hurricane has passed.

"Please heed the warnings; it's very dangerous to be outside," said Long.