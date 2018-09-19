One Of Elizabeth Smart's Kidnappers Has Just Been Released From Prison

After serving 15 years for her role in abducting Elizabeth Smart, Wanda Barzee was released from a Utah state prison on Wednesday.

Last week, authorities announced they had miscalculated the length of Barzee's sentence and that she was due to be released now instead of the original date of 2024, prompting Smart to speak out.



“Am I concerned? Yeah, I'm very concerned,” Smart said in an interview with CBS that aired on Wednesday morning.

Barzee helped her husband, Brian David Mitchell, hold then 14-year-old Smart hostage for nine months after he took her from her Salt Lake City bedroom on June 5, 2002.



Mitchell, a drifter, raped Smart repeatedly and called her his “second wife.” Smart said that Barzee often told Mitchell to rape her and that she doesn't believe Barzee is apologetic for her actions.

“I don't think you can just kidnap a 14-year-old girl, but not only sit by her while she's being raped but encourage the rapist to continue, and then at the end of it say ‘I'm sorry’ and really mean it,” Smart, now 30, told CBS.