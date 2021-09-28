The Capital Gazette Shooter Has Been Sentenced To Life In Prison

Candles honoring the five Capital Gazette employees killed during a mass shooting in their newsroom.

The gunman who stormed into the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Maryland in June 2018 and killed five employees was sentenced Tuesday to more than five life sentences without parole.

The five victims were Wendi Winters, an award-winning reporter who covered community news; Robert Hiaasen, an editor known for his humor; Gerald Fischman, an editorial writer; Rebecca Smith, a sales assistant; and John McNamara, a sports lover who worked at the newspaper for more than 20 years. They were all shot in what police described at the time as a "targeted attack."



Two other staffers were injured in the shooting.

The gunman, Jarrod Ramos, was found criminally responsible by a jury in July. He appeared to hold a yearslong vendetta against the newspaper after it published a column about him pleading guilty to harassing a former high school classmate in 2011.



On Tuesday, Anne Arundel County Judge Michael Wachs sentenced him to at least five life sentences without parole.

“To say that the defendant exhibited a callous and complete disregard for the sanctity of human life is simply a huge understatement," Wachs said during his sentencing.



The American Public Health Association says gun violence in the US is a public health crisis. It is the leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually. As of Sept. 28, at least 33,142 people have died from gun violence this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

"It doesn’t bring my friends back to us or their families — nothing can — but I’m hoping once I process it, this will give me at least a sense of justice," tweeted Erin Hardy, an editor who had worked at the Capital before the shooting.

