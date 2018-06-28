"This person was prepared to shoot people. His intent was to cause harm," Anne Arundel County Acting Police Chief Bill Krampf said.

A gunman opened fire Thursday inside a building that houses the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, killing five people and injuring two others in a "targeted attack," officials said.

The suspect, a white male in his late 30s, entered the building Thursday afternoon with a shotgun, walked through the lower level "looking for victims" and opened fire, Anne Arundel County Acting Police Chief Bill Krampf said.

“This was a targeted attack on the Capital Gazette," Krampf told reporters. "This person was prepared today to shoot people. His intent was to cause harm."

Late Thursday, somber officials announced their names: Wendi Winters, an award-winning reporter who covered community news; Robert Hiaasen, an editor known for his humor; Gerald Fischman, an editorial writer; Rebecca Smith, a sales assistant; and John McNamara, who has worked for the Capital Gazette in various roles for more than 20 years and loves sports. You can learn more about them here.

"We are deeply saddened by what happened today," Lt. Ryan Frashure sighed. "That a person had to take this into his own hands and this was the result."

The suspect, who lives in Maryland, had repeatedly threatened the Gazette on social media, the chief said, "even as recently as today." The messages "indicated violence," but the suspect did not target anyone at the Capital specifically.

Along with his gun, the suspect was carrying smoke grenade canisters, which he deployed inside the building, Krampf added, emphasizing that the suspect acted alone.

Police said they planned to released the identity of the suspect Friday morning and that there "were no further threats to the Capital Gazette."

However, the Capital Gazette and a slew of other media outlets named him as 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos, who had repeatedly harassed the paper and several editors and writers for years.

Right before the attack, an a Twitter account Ramos apparently used to lament about and harass Gazette staff and county officials, exclaimed: "Fuck you, leave me alone @judgemoylanfrnd." The message was directed toward a judge who had ruled against him in 2012, when he sued a columnist for defamation. Before 2:37 p.m. ET, The account had not tweeted anything since January 2016.