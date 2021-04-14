The Officer Who Shot And Killed A Woman During The Capitol Riot Won't Be Charged

The shooting of Ashli Babbitt, a Navy veteran from California, was captured in a graphic video.

Twitter

Federal prosecutors will not charge an officer who shot and killed a woman attempting to climb into the Speaker's Lobby during the insurrection at the Capitol in January. The shooting of Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old Navy veteran from California, was captured in a graphic video at the time. She was part of a pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol during a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election results. Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday there was "insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution" against the unnamed Capitol Police officer.

Samuel Corum / Getty Images The windows at the entrance to the Speakers Lobby are shattered from a pro-Trump mob at the Capitol building on Jan. 7, 2021.

After insurrectionists gained access to a hallway and then attempted to break through a door into the Speaker's Lobby, which leads to the chamber of the House of Representatives. Officers used furniture to barricade a set of glass doors between the hallway and the Speaker's Lobby, but then abandoned their position after "members of the mob attempted to break through the doors by striking them and breaking the glass with their hands, flagpoles, helmets, and other objects," according to the Department of Justice. When Babbitt attempted to climb through the door, one officer inside the Speaker's Lobby fired a round and hit her in the shoulder. Multiple videos at the time showed her collapsing to the ground, covered in blood. She was treated at the scene and later died in hospital.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images Melody Black, from Minnesota, visits a memorial near the Capitol for Ashli Babbitt.