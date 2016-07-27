Pentagon Is Investigating Recent Airstrikes In Syria After Reports Of Civilian Casualties

At least 56 civilians were killed in airstrikes in northern Syria earlier this month, according to Syrian rights group.

WASHINGTON — The US military is opening a formal investigation into airstrikes in Syria earlier this month after a Syrian rights group reported that dozens of civilians were killed, a Defense Department spokesman said Wednesday.

The airstrikes, carried out by US forces near Manbij in northern Syria on July 19, were said to have been targeting ISIS holdouts in the city, but instead killed dozens of civilians including women and children, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Anti-ISIS coalition forces re-took the group’s headquarters in Manbij on July 17.

Speaking to reporters at a briefing Wednesday morning, Col. Christopher Gardner, a spokesman for the US’s counter-ISIS campaign, said the allegations of civilian casualties were deemed credible enough to warrant a full investigation.

The airstrikes started around 3 a.m. and targeted the al-Tukhar village near Manbij, which is roughly a mile from an ISIS-held frontline position, according to Munther Salal, who handles public relations for the city council office in Manbij.

“We cannot count the victims because we are still looking for them under the rubble,” he told BuzzFeed News the day after the strike.

If the airstrikes prove to be from US jets, the Manbij incident would be the highest civilian death toll for a single strike operation in the two-year war against ISIS. The Syrian Observatory said at least 56 people were killed in the strikes, but some reports put the death toll at 160. Salal said the real death toll could be in the hundreds.