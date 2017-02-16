We Talked To Mark Zuckerberg About Globalism, Protecting Users, And Fixing News

The Zuck Doctrine: The Facebook founder has announced a plan to more actively use his platform’s power to intervene in people’s lives in real ways. BuzzFeed News talked to him about the role his company plays in a changing world.

The thing about Mark Zuckerberg in person that doesn’t always come across online is that he is one intense human being. He speaks forcefully, with a grammarian’s enunciation; rarely blinks; and has the posture of a palace soldier. This intensity is especially on display when he’s fired up — when he leans in with that rigid spine and his hazel eyes engorge — as he was on Tuesday afternoon at Facebook’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California, describing the more interventionist direction he’s heading in with Facebook, and, by extension, its 1.86 billion users scattered across the planet.



“Everyone who cares about that idea of connecting the world will need to play a bigger role and take some responsibility for making sure that the global community works for everyone,” the Facebook CEO said, in a fishbowl-like (or, depending on your viewpoint, panopticon-esque) conference room on Facebook's campus. “Without that, it is no longer a given that the world will move in this direction on the time horizon that we once thought it would.”

For years, Facebook has pursued the mission of making the world more open and connected in a largely value-neutral way. It has long maintained that it is simply a technology platform that gives people what they ask for, with some community guidelines and a News Feed tweak for quality here and there. But in a sweeping and remarkable letter, published Thursday, and in an interview with BuzzFeed News, Zuckerberg signaled that he intends to more actively use his platform’s power to intervene in people’s lives in real ways — whether by merely introducing them to new ideas or by taking concrete actions to prevent people from harming themselves or others. Simply put, Facebook is embracing humanistic values and incorporating them in its broader technological mission to connect the world.

Some of what's in Zuckerberg's letter will be viewed as too far-reaching, invasive, or even creepy. Some of it will be viewed as naive, or at the very least met with skepticism. But both in the letter and in person, Zuckerberg makes clear that he intends to exercise the influence and scale of Facebook's massive platform in ways that will reach far beyond the digital world.

Among the efforts he’s pushing: mitigating polarization by presenting a spectrum of viewpoints and down-ranking sensationalized news; fighting bullying; preventing people from harming themselves or others by creating systems to pick out signs of intent among users to harm themselves or others; building AI that can detect terrorist recruitment; and building “the long-term social infrastructure to bring humanity together” in a world increasingly questioning the merits of globalization. Much of the letter focuses on Zuckerberg’s beliefs about where Facebook should go, as opposed to announcing market-ready products.

The outcome of the 2016 US presidential election — which was deeply influenced by anti-globalization impulses, along with Brexit, and a growing tide of nationalism across the world — seemed to factor especially heavily for Zuckerberg. It’s worth noting that when asked if he was explicitly rejecting nationalism and nativism in favor of globalism, Zuckerberg demurred, noting that “often these things are pitted as opposites in a way I don't think is true.” But he then went on to argue that the problems he’s trying to address are bigger than any one nation can solve alone.

“A lot of the biggest opportunities,” he said, “whether it's making sure that everyone around the world has freedom and prosperity or we can eradicate all these diseases or lift people out of poverty ... All those opportunities, and also a lot of the big challenges — like fighting climate change or the fact that a civil war in one country leads to a refugee crisis across continents — these are not only national problems, they're global problems. I do feel like there's this sense that we don't have all the right infrastructure for dealing with that today. That's a thing that needs to get built.”

This embrace of globalism is best viewed as part of an evolutionary journey for the company. Its mission to connect the world via Internet.org was cast (perhaps mistakenly) in largely altruistic global terms. At the company’s F8 developer conference last year, Zuckerberg delivered remarks that were widely interpreted as a repudiation of Trumpism and the growing nativist sentiment in countries across the world, saying, “I hear fearful voices calling for building walls and distancing people they label as 'others.'”

What seems evident is that Zuckerberg perceives threats to globalism and wants to use the power of Facebook's platform to help bring about systemic international changes.



Fighting Fake News and Sensationalism

Zuckerberg also seems to have come to terms with the role Facebook plays in sowing misinformation, a favorite tool of those seeking to sow division. After he initially labeled the notion that fake news influenced the US presidential election as “pretty crazy,” Facebook enlisted the help of fact-checkers to help moderate its influence. Similarly, after long playing down his company's role in the media ecosystem, in recent months Zuckerberg has noted that it’s “not a traditional technology company” when asked about its influence on the way people access media.



In his letter, Zuckerberg identified creating an “informed community” as a key goal, rueing the misinformation and sensationalism that have led to polarization and a “loss of common understanding,” which he believes is necessary to make progress.

To fix these issues, Zuckerberg offered a few suggestions, including reducing the reach of sensationalist stories. He also pointed to a possible approach that would “show a range of perspectives, let us see where our views are on a spectrum and come to a conclusion on what we think is right.”

Zuckerberg believes that Facebook should deliver people what they want to see, but this has become complicated in the era of fake news. Still, Zuckerberg argued that people ultimately want good, accurate stories. "I don't think anyone has ever told us that they want to see something even if it's untrue.”

“There is this question now, especially in the last year, of whether having that diversity of ideas fragments our shared sense of reality,” he said. “Any community needs two ﻿things in order to be able to move forward and make progress: You need a way to inject new ideas for how to make progress — otherwise you're just stagnant — and you need a way for people to have enough common understanding, so that way you can actually move forward together. There are a lot of things that can erode common understanding. Misinformation is one. Sensationalism is another — if people are just playing up one part of the truth that contributes to a lack of understanding and polarization.”