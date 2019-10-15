Twitter Just Explained Why It Hasn't Suspended Donald Trump

Twitter clarified when it will enforce rules against "world leaders." Which is Twitter's way of relaying what Donald Trump can do on the platform. The upshot: Unless Trump explicitly violates Twitter's rules, leaving no room for interpretation, the company will do nothing.

"We focus on the language of reported Tweets," Twitter said in a blog post Tuesday, "and do not attempt to determine all potential interpretations of the content or its intent."

Twitter's blog post comes in the wake of a series of controversial tweets from Trump that drew condemnation from Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democrat representing California and running for the party's nomination for president, who called for Twitter to suspend him.

"Trump's tweets about the whistleblower represent a clear intent to harass, intimidate, or silence their voice," Harris wrote in an open letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. "His blatant threats put people at risk — and our democracy in danger. His account must be suspended."