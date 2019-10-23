Mark Zuckerberg Tied Himself In Knots Defending Facebook To Congress

At the outset of his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted that when Russians used his site to manipulate the 2016 election, he was put on the defensive. For the rest of the day, federal legislators kept him there, asking straightforward questions he repeatedly struggled to answer.

For Zuckerberg, even inquires about Facebook’s support of free expression — which he outlined in a speech at Georgetown University last week — proved to be difficult to answer. By the end of the day, it was easy to forget why Zuckerberg was ostensibly there: to talk about his company’s cryptocurrency initiative, Libra.

When representatives asked Zuckerberg about Facebook’s policy of allowing politicians to lie in ads, his wavering answers stood out. An intense exchange with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was telling.

“Would I be able to run advertisements on Facebook targeting Republicans in primaries saying that they voted for the Green New Deal? If you’re not fact-checking political advertisements, I’m just trying to understand the bounds there,” Ocasio-Cortez asked.

“Congresswoman, I don’t know the answer to that off the top of my head. I think probably,” Zuckerberg replied.



“So you don’t know if I’ll be able to do that?”

“I think. Probably.”

“Do you see a potential problem here?” replied Ocasio-Cortez.