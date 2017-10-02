This Guy Used A Simple Trick To Figure Out Snapchat's Big Announcement A Day Early
Tomorrow's big announcement... today?
Snapchat appears to be working on a global augmented reality art platform.
On Monday, the company posted a 24-hour countdown timer on the website art.snapchat.com that previewed what appeared to be a big upcoming announcement.
But Twitter employee Jonah Grant set his computer's clock into the future....
And the site went live for him:
The site Grant found appeared to display locations where Snapchat users could view what appears to be Jeff Koons artworks in augmented reality, using their phones.
A video on the site, since made inaccessible there, showed more detail:
Here's a link to the full video on Twitter.
The site Grant found showed the AR art in Paris:
And Sydney:
And other locations:
The site also had a sign up form for artists interested in working with Snap:
Asked to comment by BuzzFeed News, Snapchat declined. Given a chance to dispute the authenticity of the images, Snapchat also declined.
In April, Facebook, which has released a number of features and products that strongly resemble Snapchat, teased an art project for its camera platform that also combines art and augmented reality.
