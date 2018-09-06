Some House Campaigns Are Being Rocked By Corruption. But What Even Is Corruption In 2018?

“Two easy wins now in doubt,” President Donald Trump tweeted Monday of the House seats currently occupied by Republican representatives Duncan Hunter and Chris Collins, both of whom were indicted over the summer — for misappropriating campaign money and insider trading, respectively.

Democrats certainly hope so. Americans have always said they hate dirty politicians. But in one of the stranger turns of Donald Trump’s first midterm elections, Democrats don’t necessarily share the president’s certainty that the type of explicit political corruption that might have brought down a candidate in another year will matter to voters this November.

Take the case of…Donald Trump’s entourage. Trump’s longtime fixer and lawyer pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations, Trump’s former campaign manager was convicted of bank fraud and tax fraud, and Democrats are trying to take advantage of what some have deemed a “culture of corruption” to boost their electoral prospects in the House.

In Hunter’s Southern California district, his Democratic opponent is trying to make the most of the indictment, turning it into a television ad in which a narrator describes “47 pages of corruption and greed” as images of specific details flash on the screen.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee went on the air this week with an ad attacking Virginia Rep. Scott Taylor for what the narrator describes as “a growing political scandal” surrounding fraudulent signatures in his campaign’s effort to get another candidate on the ballot as a spoiler.

DCCC spokesperson Tyler Law cited “the dark cloud of scandal and corruption hanging over [Republicans’] heads,” in a press release Thursday, trumpeting a Cook Political Report change in ratings in that district, and in Iowa’s 1st District, after the House Ethics Committee extended an investigation into Rep. Rod Blum.

Some Democrats are looking to 2006 — the last time Democrats swept to take control of the House in part on a wave of ethics scandals. A Republican was in the White House presiding over an increasingly unpopular war in Iraq and high energy prices. And then, that cycle, Duke Cunningham, then a California Republican representative, pleaded guilty to accepting bribes from contractors with business before the government. Former Florida Republican representative Mark Foley resigned after he was revealed to have sent sexually inappropriate messages to underage congressional pages. Other Republican House members were forced to explain why they had known about those messages from Foley but hadn’t done anything about them. Tom DeLay, then the Republican majority leader, was indicted for violating campaign finance laws (though Republicans at the time dubbed the prosecution to be politically motivated, and a conviction was eventually overturned). Don Sherwood, a former Pennsylvania Republican representative, settled a lawsuit filed by a woman with whom he had an extramarital affair and who accused him of choking her. Coming off the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal in 2005, it was enough to fuel Democrats’ “culture of corruption” message.

And the Democrats picked up 31 seats.

“It’s as if we DVR’d 2006 and we’re hitting play in 2018,” said an optimistic Steve Israel, a former New York representative who chaired the House Democratic campaign arm in 2012 and 2014.

But in a political moment when most voters are already so hardened in their feelings toward Trump — 78% of Republicans say he’s doing a good job as president; 93% of Democrats disapprove — it’s not clear that your basic, indictment-driven corruption charge can make the impression it once did.

Former Democratic representative Chris Carney, who beat Sherwood in 2006, finds it difficult to draw parallels with the year he was first elected.

“There are a lot of interesting comparisons you should be able to make, but they just don’t seem to apply to Trump,” Carney told BuzzFeed News.

“I’m not even sure what scandal is anymore,” he added.