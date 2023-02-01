The News You Need To Read This Morning

For years in Natomas, the suburban subdivision of Sacramento where Tyre Nichols grew up, the school bus dropped the neighborhood kids off at the corner, and every day around 20 of them would head straight for the skate park.

The after-school routine persisted through rain and freezing temperatures, all through middle school and high school. Nichols stood out for his easygoing nature: quick to welcome newcomers and adept at defusing the tensions of juvenile conflicts with jokes and a relentless warmth. Though he quickly became one of the more talented skaters at the park, Nichols was best known for his willingness to teach others, his childhood friends told BuzzFeed News.

“Everybody who met him wanted to be his friend,” John Dumalig said.

On Monday, more than 100 returned to the Regency Community Skatepark to honor Nichols , the 29-year-old killed by police officers in Memphis, where he had moved in 2020. Five officers face murder charges. A sixth has been suspended. The unit they were a part of has been disbanded. Video of the brutal beating has spread far and wide, but most of Nichols’s old crew said they’ve tried to avoid it.

Nichols joins a long list of hashtagged names that police violence has made famous, but to the friends who’d known him a long time, his death is not a rallying cry but an acute and intimate pain.

“I didn’t believe it at first,” said Anderson Williams, who had weekly phone calls with Nichols up until the end. “Of all of the kids we hung out with around here, that’s the last one you’d expect something like this to happen to.”