What I Read When It’s 4 A.M. And I’ve Been Online Far Too Long

It’s difficult for me to talk about gratitude. Truthfully, it’s a word that I’ve come to associate with fast-casual grain bowl restaurants . Expensive hot yoga classes that I pay for in the name of “wellness.” A form of self-care that looks and smells a lot like mounting credit card debt . Expressing gratitude for my life, which sounds so simple and objectively good on paper, often just makes me feel like I’m performing a farce.

But I’ve felt very grateful for a number of things in my life lately, and I want to say it out loud, even if I run the risk of sounding like a clean makeup ad . I’m grateful for the longer days and bright weather. I’m grateful for my community. I’m grateful for the experiences that brought me to today. I hope that as you’re reading this, you have an abundance of things to be grateful for as well. And if that’s not the case, I hope that the change you need is swift and soon.

These are the things I’ve been appreciating this week. Hope you enjoy it.

Revisiting