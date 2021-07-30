How J.Lo Dating Ben Affleck Again Became The Summer’s Best Rom-Com

Mega / GC Images Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Amalfi, Italy, July 28

In the era between, say, Cher and Kim Kardashian, Lopez was the most consistent headline-grabbing, content-creating star.

In both the original music video and the new images, Lopez lies down in a bikini while Affleck lovingly pets and kisses her much-mythologized backside. The scenes of her body being worshipped on her terms were, like the bop itself, a reclamation of her image at the time. “I’m in control and loving it,” she sang, “rumors got me laughing, kid.” Watching the “Jenny From the Block” video now, it’s striking how even back then Lopez managed to turn the celebrity gossip swirling around her into her own irresistible content. She and Affleck dated for less than two years after the video, breaking up after some movie flops and cheating rumors in 2004. They both moved on and have enjoyed plenty of career — and relationship — highs and lows since. The fascination with Bennifer’s social media rebirth is, on the one hand, part of the aughts nostalgia that had people yearning for an Aniston–Pitt reunion earlier this year. But it’s also a reminder of why Lopez’s iconic green dress in 2000 took over the nascent internet to the point that it compelled Google to create the popular Google Images search function. In the era between, say, Cher and Kim Kardashian, Lopez was the most consistent headline-grabbing, content-creating star. And that’s precisely why this crowd-pleasing tabloid romance — of old lovers reunited — feels oddly uncanny yet on brand.

Marc Serota J.Lo and Diddy

Lopez’s celebrity was always invitingly meta, mixing real life and show business. She became a Hollywood megastar by playing a real-life Latina who never got her crossover moment: Selena. And she used that movie role to ride in on the so-called Latin crossover boom. From choosing the title of her first album, On the 6, and onward throughout her early career, Lopez always presented herself as the girl next door: a Nuyorican who rode the subway from the Bronx to Manhattan. It was a relatable persona that powered bops like “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” and “I’m Real.” That quasi-autobiographical narrative of the working-class Latina made good also served as the foundation for the plots of some of her biggest hits, from the Latinx Cinderella remake, Maid in Manhattan, up to Hustlers. (Plus all of these movies were self-produced through her own company, Nuyorican Productions, that she started alongside Julia Roberts’ former agent Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.) The tabloids began to track her busy romantic life as she dated P. Diddy and created the green dress Grammy moment that we now only remember as being about her and not with him. She broke records in 2001, when her album J.Lo went to no. 1 the same week her movie The Wedding Planner opened at the top spot.

It’s funny now to think that Lopez and Affleck could set off a miscegenation panic.

Lopez had just become J.Lo in 2001 — itself a fan-given moniker (“I'd go to MTV or wherever and there would be kids carrying signs that said J. Lo,” she later said) — when she met Affleck. Her second marriage to dancer Cris Judd was on its last legs, and part of the initial fascination with Bennifer was the result of fans wondering whether she had cheated with Affleck while they worked together on Gigli. “We didn’t try to have a public relationship,” she said recently. “We just happened to be together at the birth of the tabloids, and it was like, ‘Oh my god.’ It was just a lot of pressure.” But the relationship was more public than usual from the start. He took out trade ads praising her professionalism as they filmed Gigli. She publicly debuted her relationship with Affleck at the restaurant Nobu, where she wore pants with her own name inscribed on them. They became the first celebrity couple of the aughts to have their own tabloid brand — Bennifer — because they were both willing to play along with the attention, especially Lopez at first. She gave a primetime interview to Diane Sawyer to talk about the relationship while promoting her album This is Me… Then, inspired by Affleck and featuring “Jenny From the Block.” Affleck proposed at his mom’s home in Boston with a $2.5 million, 6.1-carat Harry Winston pink diamond while her song about him, “I’m Glad,” played in the background. By the end of 2002, Affleck landed the cover of People as “Sexiest Man Alive” next to the subhead: “What his mom thinks of JLo.” Then, in 2003, Gigli flopped, there were cheating rumors, and by early 2004, they were over. “Our relationship was written about so much that it just alienated people,” Affleck told Rolling Stone in 2004. “We were thought of as two different kinds of people, not just racially but culturally.” ​It’s funny now to think that Lopez and Affleck could set off a miscegenation panic. But given that he’d previously dated a woman so white she thought she’d invented yoga, it makes sense that Lopez’s image as a hip-hop adjacent Nuyorican would make her and Affleck seem incongruous for the middle American audience of minivan majority tabloids. (Even the Primetime interview with Sawyer played on the supposed incongruity of the matchup: “They're completely different people, or so it seems. She the racy, impetuous pop star with that flashy ex-boyfriend, not to mention two marriages. He the towering actor who romanced an uptown goddess, the brainy guy who grew up in the working-class part of Boston.”)

Kevin Winter / Getty Images