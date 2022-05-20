“Harry’s House” May Be Harry Styles’ Horniest Album Yet

Harry Styles is a masterful pop star who knows how to build narratives and create expectations. And “As It Was” functions as a great opening statement. The song, which he characterized in recent a Zane Lowe interview as having the energy of dancing in darkness, hints at some of the same existential grandeur and melancholy of “Sign of the Times.” Its lyrics, about not being able to return to a previous moment or place, could refer to the pandemic but also to a changing relationship, including his relationship to himself.



Featuring his sequined Elton John onesie and cute jazz hands waving, the music video replanted his flag of earnestness in the pop landscape. That sensibility can easily shift into Ed Sheeran–type blandness. But there’s a refreshing sincerity to Styles, and not just when he lovingly cares for a fish to release back into the world in his magical realist “Adore You” video.

His earnestness can come off as inauthentic and annoying, especially because the media has over-praised his supposed expansion of traditional gender with his softer masculinity. But if you like him as a pop star, it’s easier to overlook the occasional lack of musical originality.

The ‘80s-inspired synths of “As It Was” are something of an outlier in Harry’s House, which leans more into neo-disco and horns. They drive the album openers “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” and “Late Night Talking,” and have that retro feel that could’ve been produced by Bruno Mars — but are also some of his best bops so far.

On “Sushi” he shifts from falsettoed lines about a girl he likes into distorted electro-vocals about wanting “just a little taste,” in which he sounds more playfully horny than ever. That energy carries over — only slightly less effectively — into “Talking” about late-night chats with a woman he says he’d follow to “Hollywood or Bishopsgate.”

Styles has said he wanted to have fun with the album, and here he often revels in small moments of pleasure. In “Grapejuice,” he meditates on love through wine sharing. “Daylight” has similar laid-back, summery vibes, and touches on familiar themes of yearning for a woman. In “Keep Driving,” perhaps the most zeitgeisty song on the album, he namechecks side boob, Raya, and “life gone viral.”

The pop star has spoken about how it’s been hard as a former boy bander molded in public to be honest about his sex life. And while there’s nothing here quite as originally giddy as “Watermelon Sugar,” there’s the frank yet metaphoric lust of “Cinema.” Seemingly inspired by Wilde, he sings to a paramour about how he loves her “cinema,” and how she “pops” when they get intimate: “If you’re getting yourself wet for me / I guess you’re all mine.”

There are as many songs about connection as there are about disconnection on the album. But by far the strongest, most unique songwriting and arrangements come in the music that seems to be in conversation with women or people he’s been in relationships with.

“Little Freak” is a standout. He addresses a former flame, apologizing for jumping in too fast, and sits with the feelings of thinking about them from afar. As he asks them to “stay green” and sings of how he’s “thinking about your delicate point of view,” the haunting vocals and melodies powerfully capture sadness while also getting at the pleasure of longing.

In “Matilda,” a reference to the misunderstood girl of the Roald Dahl book, he talks to a woman who can’t let go of her traumatic past. Admitting it’s “none of my business,” he still wistfully observes how she hides her pain while wishing for her healing.

Styles loves cross-gender covers — especially of country songs — as evidenced by his performance of “Man I Feel Like a Woman” with Shania Twain at this year’s Coachella and his iconic rendition of Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush.” “Girl Crush,” where a woman sings about desiring a man’s desire for another girl, has a perspective that easily blurs into queerness.

And those covers aren’t just gimmicks. They speak to the multilayered perspectives of his own best music, like “Boyfriends,” a song he told Zane Lowe he’s especially proud of. He wrote it based on his experiences as a boyfriend and growing up with sisters. One can easily imagine such an ambition going awry, ending up the musical equivalent of “as a father of daughters”–style condescension.