Bethenny Frankel’s One-Woman “Real Housewives” Reckoning

Frankel age-shamed Radziwill, implied her boyfriend was an opportunist, and claimed she didn’t have a real career. During a big reunion blowout, Radziwill called out Cohen for favoritism toward Frankel. “You’re so full of shit, Andy,” Radziwill said. (Radziwill later called out the anti-fat implications of Frankel’s Skinnygirl brand and has spoken out about the nonunionized labor at Bravo. “Reality contracts are seriously wack,” she tweeted. “Unionize ladies!”)

Frankel readily admitted to me that Cohen plays favorites. “There’s always a different popular Housewife,” she explained. “The night that I met my ex-husband, I wasn't invited to an event with Andy”; around 2010, she said, NeNe Leakes “was the most popular in school. Atlanta was just on, it was the bloop ... and she was very popular.”

The popularity contest is never-ending, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. And for viewers, the line between loving to hate someone and not wanting to see them onscreen is a delicate one. Lisa Rinna just left Beverly Hills after eight seasons, and Frankel said Rinna might have crossed the line, like her former castmate Ramona Singer, whose “All Lives Matter” comments and Mar-a-Lago partying during a COVID-19 lockdown earned plenty of criticism online.

Being “‘love to hate’ is great,” Frankel said. “In my day, Ramona was ‘love to hate.’ She said something stupid, she keeps the party going in the drama, and she doesn't miss a beat. When it became ‘hate to hate’ because of whatever happened last season, they let her go.”

Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, she said, “plays the game properly.” As for herself, Frankel said she tends to be a little less polite. “I can be misbehaving and become the bad kid in school.”

ReWives hasn’t endeared her to fellow Housewives, many of whom now have their own podcasts. They’re all fighting for their own slice of the drama content factory, and Frankel’s return debuted to backlash, with many crying hypocrisy.

De Lesseps called it “sad and pathetic.” “Oh lordy…how original,” Radziwill tweeted. “But she did build her brand by trashing& mocking women ... Betheny always returns to what she does best. I mean right out the gate she trash talks the other HW podcasts. Lol. Good luck to her. Somethings will never change.”

When Frankel appeared on WWHL last year, fellow guest and former Bravo star Jeff Lewis also joked about the “originality” of her starting a Housewives podcast. And, of course, the Housewives’ “Daddy” had his say.

“I thought it was kind of hypocritical of you ... to now go deep in the Housewives,” Cohen said. To Frankel, it felt like she was being spanked by the patriarch. “My response is you did not say that to me privately, you said that publicly,” she replied.

“Would you say that to Mariah Carey?” she said about Cohen’s comments. “It’s because I’ve been in this cesspool that now you get to just say that to me? Based on what?”

Frankel told me: “He’s never gonna be losing. It’s his show, so the guest is gonna probably be losing and he's gonna usually be winning. And it did feel a bit like it was, subtly, to either one-up me or to knock me down a notch because I’d come in there with a successful podcast that went to the top of the charts.”

Afterward, she joked that he had saved their confrontation for his show. “You saved the tea for the tea party,” Frankel said. With ReWives, it’s clear she saved some of her own.