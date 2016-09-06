People In China Can't Believe This Horse Statue Is 2,000 Years Old Same. Twitter

You know how there are often very relatable things to be found in museums? dope--madness.tumblr.com livefastdontdie.tumblr.com

Well, check out this extremely relatable horse. It's over 2,000 years old. @ Sichuan广汉Sanxingdui Museum / Via Weibo.Com

It's a Han dynasty statue that was spotted in the repair room of the Sanxingdui Museum in Sichuan Province, China, and after pictures of it were uploaded to Weibo, they were shared more than 30,000 times. @ Sichuan广汉Sanxingdui Museum / Via Weibo.Com

A lot of people have pointed out it looks like Donkey from Shrek. weibo.com

Or a cartoon character... weibo.com "Reminds me of the one from Tangled."

weibo.com "The emperor at the time must have been a Disney fan."

weibo.com "Probably picked it up from the Disney junkyard."

weibo.com "It looks a bit like a really stoned BoJack."

People love it. They're drawing and making clay models of it... Ibitsusakimori / Via Weibo.Com Large惊中mystery

...and above all, pointing out how relatable it is. @ Sichuan广汉Sanxingdui Museum / Via Weibo.Com

weibo.com "Horse: 'Lord knows what I've been through.'"

weibo.com "Horse: 'Don't bother saving me. I think I'm beyond saving.'"

And now it's inspired people to make entire sets of memes out of ancient artifacts. weibo.com

weibo.com "Don't talk. Let me take a selfie to calm down first."

And now here’s where things get wild: People in Russia have picked up on the horse too. twitter.com

Shrek, Yuliy can talk — but apparently he's kind of sneaky. They think it looks like Yuliy, the horse belonging to a folklore hero called Alyosha Popovich, about whom a cartoon has been made . Like Donkey in, Yuliy can talk — but apparently he's kind of sneaky. Melnitsa Studio / STV Studio

So keep an eye out for relatable Russian museum exhibits heading your way sometime soon.