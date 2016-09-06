People In China Can't Believe This Horse Statue Is 2,000 Years Old
Same.
You know how there are often very relatable things to be found in museums?
Well, check out this extremely relatable horse. It's over 2,000 years old.
It's a Han dynasty statue that was spotted in the repair room of the Sanxingdui Museum in Sichuan Province, China, and after pictures of it were uploaded to Weibo, they were shared more than 30,000 times.
A lot of people have pointed out it looks like Donkey from Shrek.
Or a cartoon character...
People love it. They're drawing and making clay models of it...
...and above all, pointing out how relatable it is.
And now it's inspired people to make entire sets of memes out of ancient artifacts.
And now here’s where things get wild: People in Russia have picked up on the horse too.
They think it looks like Yuliy, the horse belonging to a folklore hero called Alyosha Popovich, about whom a cartoon has been made. Like Donkey in Shrek, Yuliy can talk — but apparently he's kind of sneaky.
So keep an eye out for relatable Russian museum exhibits heading your way sometime soon.
