Belgians Are Breaking Out These "Machine Guns" To Mock Terrorists

world

Belgians Are Breaking Out These "Machine Guns" To Mock Terrorists

They have chips in them.

By Alan White and Adrien Sénécat

Headshot of Alan White

Alan White

BuzzFeed News Reporter, UK

Headshot of Adrien Sénécat

Adrien Sénécat

Journaliste chez BuzzFeed News, France

Posted on March 22, 2016, at 11:34 a.m. ET

After terrorists claimed over 30 lives and injured scores more in attacks on Belgium's capital, Brussels, Belgians felt they had to get out their machine guns.

Facebook: Chaima.chaikovski

By which they meant the Belgian machine gun, a special sandwich with meat, chips, and gravy.

The only mitraillette I like to see in #Brussels
Jef Konijn @Jef_Konijn

The only mitraillette I like to see in #Brussels

"The only machine gun I like to see in #Brussels."

It looks delicious.

La seule mitraillette qui vaille la peine ^^ #belgitude #bruxelles #zaventem #maelbeek
Pierre BT @Pinkilla

La seule mitraillette qui vaille la peine ^^ #belgitude #bruxelles #zaventem #maelbeek

"The only worthwhile machine gun ^^ #Belgitude #Brussels #Zaventem #Maelbeek"

And it serves as a symbol of defiance.

Facebook: 10205973609166038

"Today my country is in mourning. But these scumbags won't win! We also have machine guns... And our humour (even if on this sad day, I don't want to smile)."

Just as, earlier today, this statue of a little pissing boy did.

Après Paris et ses terrasses,ici, montrons qu'on peut aussi défier ces fous et #sortirlesmitraillettes.#brussels
frederic zouag @zouz08

Après Paris et ses terrasses,ici, montrons qu'on peut aussi défier ces fous et #sortirlesmitraillettes.#brussels

"After Paris and the terraces, we should show that we can defy the madness and #BringOutTheMachineGuns. #Brussels""

@jysuistoujours @YouTube et moi d'une mitraillette ou un Stoemp #JeSuisBelge Vive #Brussels !
Mehdi BH @ZorroXTN

@jysuistoujours @YouTube et moi d'une mitraillette ou un Stoemp #JeSuisBelge Vive #Brussels !

"And me with a machine gun or a Stoemp #IAmBelgian Long live #Brussels!"

Instagram: @tokanphotography

"Your machine gun – come and fight me! My machine gun."

Just don't forget...

Don't pray, eat (belgian) fries. #BrusselsAttacks #Brussels #BelgiumUnderAttack #belgium #WeLoveBrussels
Jules Césure @jules_cesure

Don't pray, eat (belgian) fries. #BrusselsAttacks #Brussels #BelgiumUnderAttack #belgium #WeLoveBrussels

...the all-important fries.

Love and Fries Conquer all! #Brussels #PrayForBelgium
Matthieu v/d Bogaert @marketingyudai

Love and Fries Conquer all! #Brussels #PrayForBelgium

Tintin, french fries made symbols of solidarity after #Brusselsattacks @vocativ https://t.co/dFIKkHuxs8
Steven Blaney @StevenBlaneyPCC

Tintin, french fries made symbols of solidarity after #Brusselsattacks @vocativ https://t.co/dFIKkHuxs8

