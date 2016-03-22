Belgians Are Breaking Out These "Machine Guns" To Mock Terrorists They have chips in them. Twitter

By which they meant the Belgian machine gun , a special sandwich with meat, chips, and gravy. The only mitraillette I like to see in #Brussels

"The only machine gun I like to see in #Brussels."

It looks delicious. La seule mitraillette qui vaille la peine ^^ #belgitude #bruxelles #zaventem #maelbeek

"The only worthwhile machine gun ^^ #Belgitude #Brussels #Zaventem #Maelbeek"

"Today my country is in mourning. But these scumbags won't win! We also have machine guns... And our humour (even if on this sad day, I don't want to smile)."

Just as, earlier today, this statue of a little pissing boy did. Après Paris et ses terrasses,ici, montrons qu'on peut aussi défier ces fous et #sortirlesmitraillettes.#brussels

"After Paris and the terraces, we should show that we can defy the madness and #BringOutTheMachineGuns. #Brussels""

@jysuistoujours @YouTube et moi d'une mitraillette ou un Stoemp #JeSuisBelge Vive #Brussels !

"And me with a machine gun or a Stoemp #IAmBelgian Long live #Brussels!"

"Your machine gun – come and fight me! My machine gun."

Just don't forget... Don't pray, eat (belgian) fries. #BrusselsAttacks #Brussels #BelgiumUnderAttack #belgium #WeLoveBrussels

...the all-important fries. Love and Fries Conquer all! #Brussels #PrayForBelgium

Tintin, french fries made symbols of solidarity after #Brusselsattacks @vocativ https://t.co/dFIKkHuxs8