Belgians Are Breaking Out These "Machine Guns" To Mock Terrorists
They have chips in them.
After terrorists claimed over 30 lives and injured scores more in attacks on Belgium's capital, Brussels, Belgians felt they had to get out their machine guns.
By which they meant the Belgian machine gun, a special sandwich with meat, chips, and gravy.
"The only machine gun I like to see in #Brussels."
It looks delicious.
"The only worthwhile machine gun ^^ #Belgitude #Brussels #Zaventem #Maelbeek"
And it serves as a symbol of defiance.
"Today my country is in mourning. But these scumbags won't win! We also have machine guns... And our humour (even if on this sad day, I don't want to smile)."
Just as, earlier today, this statue of a little pissing boy did.
"After Paris and the terraces, we should show that we can defy the madness and #BringOutTheMachineGuns. #Brussels""
"And me with a machine gun or a Stoemp #IAmBelgian Long live #Brussels!"
"Your machine gun – come and fight me! My machine gun."
Just don't forget...
...the all-important fries.
