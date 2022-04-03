Photos And Reports From Bucha, Ukraine, Show Civilians Were Killed And Their Bodies Dumped In Mass Graves. World Leaders Are Demanding Accountability.

Human Rights Watch documented several cases of Russian military forces committing alleged war crimes against civilians in Ukraine between Feb. 27 and March 14, including a summary execution in Bucha.

On March 4, Russian soldiers in Bucha rounded up five men, forced them to kneel on the side of the road, pulled their shirts over their heads, and shot one of them in the back of the head, a witness said.

A woman told Human Rights Watch that a Russian soldier repeatedly raped her in a school in the Kharkiv region where she and her family had been sheltering on March 13. She said the soldier beat her and cut her face, neck, and hair with a knife. The following day she fled to Kharkiv, where she was able to get medical attention and other services. Human Rights Watch reviewed two photographs the woman shared showing her facial injuries.

On March 6, Russian soldiers in the village of Vorzel, about 50 kilometers northwest of Kyiv, threw a smoke grenade into a basement, then shot a woman and a 14-year-old as they emerged from where they had been sheltering. A man who was sheltering with her after the attack told Human Rights Watch she died from her wounds two days later in the same basement. The 14-year-old died immediately.

In the village of Staryi Bykiv, in the Chernihiv region, Russian forces rounded up at least six men on Feb.27 and later executed them, the mother of one of the men told Human Rights Watch. She was nearby when her son and another man were apprehended and later saw the dead bodies of all six.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN the images were a punch to the gut.

"The most important thing is we can't become numb to this, we can't normalize this," Blinken said. "This is the reality of what's going on every single day as long as Russia's brutality against Ukraine continues, that's why it needs to come to an end."

The US will be looking into and documenting the alleged war crimes to make sure that relevant institutions, including the State Department, have all the information they need, Blinken said.

"There needs to be accountability," Blinken said.