The Shirtless Horned Man Who Was Photographed Storming The Capitol Has Been Charged

The Department of Justice also announced charges against a West Virginia delegate — who has since resigned — and a man photographed grinning while carrying Nancy Pelosi’s lectern.

Saul Loeb / Getty Images

Three more people were charged Saturday in connection with the riot at the US Capitol, federal authorities said, including a shirtless man in horns seen running through the halls of Congress and the man who was photographed carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern. Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, the man wearing horns and a furry hat, and carrying a 6-foot spear with a US flag, was seen in widely-shared images storming the Capitol. He was also seen posing for photos behind the Speaker’s desk, an image that was included in prosecuting documents. Chansley is a believer of the QAnon mass delusion from Arizona, and is well-known in those circles as the "QAnon shaman." He was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Chansley was taken into custody Saturday.

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

Adam Christian Johnson, the man who was photographed smiling gleefully while carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern through the rotunda, was also charged Saturday. Johnson faces one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, one count of theft of government property, and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Federal prosecutors allege that Johnson illegally entered the US Capitol and removed the Speaker of the House’s lectern from its storage place. Investigators said a search of open sources led law enforcement to Johnson. Johnson, a 36-year-old from Parrish, Florida, was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Friday night, arrest records show. The Bradenton Herald reported that local Parrish residents quickly identified Johnson, a stay-at-home dad with five children, in photographs of the man carrying a lectern. Derrick Evans, 35, who was recently elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates, was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Acting principal assistant to the US attorney Ken Kohl had announced Friday that Evans was being charged with entering a restricted area. He was taken into custody that day, the Justice Department said.

Facebook A screenshot of Derrick Evans on his livestream at the attempted coup

Prosecutors said Evans was seen joining the mob and encouraging the crowd of unlawfully entering the US Capitol while going live on his Facebook page. In the video, Evans is seen crossing the threshold of the doorway into the US Capitol and shouting, “We’re in, we’re in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!” In the criminal complaint affidavit, prosecutors listed memes that Evans posted online as “potentially relevant” to his motive and intent, including one with the text “TAKE AMERICA BACK. BE THERE. WILL BE WILD. D.C., JANUARY 6, 2021” His attorney John Bryan has said that Evans “did nothing wrong” and that he was “exercising his First Amendment rights to peacefully protest and film a historic and dynamic event." “He engaged in no violence, no rioting, no destruction of property, and no illegal behavior,” Bryan said. However, Evans resigned from the West Virginia House of Delegates Saturday shortly after the charges against him were announced. "I take full responsibility for my actions, and deeply regret any hurt, pain, or embarrassment I may have caused my family, friends, constituents and fellow West Virginians," he said in a statement about his resignation. Thirteen other people were charged on Friday in connection with the storming and ransacking of the US Capitol, including the man who forced his way into Pelosi’s office to put his feet up on a desk. The Justice Department said that in addition to the federal charges, about 40 people had also been arrested and charged in Superior Court with offenses that included, unlawful entry, curfew violations, and firearms-related crimes. The cases are being prosecuted by the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office and US Capitol Police. Local and federal law enforcement agencies have requested help from the public to help identify people who breached the Capitol on Wednesday, after Trump incited an attempted coup to overturn the election that he lost. The Capitol building was sent into lockdown, and lawmakers, journalists, and Capitol staffers were left terrified as armed mobs broke windows, vandalized offices, and potentially put national security information at risk. Five people died as a result, including a woman who was shot in the neck, three people who experienced medical emergencies, and a Capitol police officer.