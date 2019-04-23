An Armed Militia Detaining Migrants At The Border Has Been Forced Out Of Its Campsite

A right-wing "patriot" group that came under scrutiny last week after detaining hundreds of migrants at gunpoint near the southern border was removed from its campsite on Tuesday, authorities said, just days after its leader was arrested.

The United Constitutional Patriots (UCP), which had been patrolling a remote stretch of the New Mexico desert from a base camp on property owned by the Union Pacific Railroad company, was ordered to leave the area immediately, said Javier Guerra, police chief for the nearby city of Sunland Park.

The railroad company had originally given the group until Friday to vacate the premises, but on Tuesday decided to expedite the militia's removal, Guerra said. Officers from the Sunland Park Police Department, New Mexico State Police, and Border Patrol were present as the group was evicted from the property.

"It was a pretty good coordinated effort," Guerra told BuzzFeed News.

In videos posted online, members of the group were seen carrying weapons, wearing badges that resemble those by law enforcement, and detaining migrants. In at least one video, members of the group identify themselves as police in Spanish to migrants as they are ordered to halt.

One video posted last week showed the group detaining nearly 300 people, and one member of the group can be heard telling another not to aim their weapon at the migrants.

The militia, which had raised thousands of dollars online, appeared to be in disarray after the group's leader was arrested two days ago, Guerra said.

"They're pretty pissed off at Larry Hopkins," Guerra said referring to the militia leader. "They decided it was time for them to go back to their homes. I'll be surprised if they stay here in the area. I think they are, at least for now, a thing of the past."

Tim McMahan, a spokesperson for Union Pacific, said in a statement the company posted signs on site so visitors were aware exactly where the company's property begins and ends. The militia, McMahan said, was not given permission to camp on or access Union Pacific property, and disputed that the campsite was on the company's property.

"They have trespassed on our property to access this camp," McMahan said. "While we cannot make them move their camp, we have asked them to not trespass on our property."

