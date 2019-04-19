A Militia Group Detained Hundreds Of Migrants At The Border At Gunpoint

"These individuals should not attempt to exercise authority reserved for law enforcement," said New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas.

Paul Ratje / AFP / Getty Images Dozens of migrants who had just crossed the border are detained in Sunland Park, New Mexico, where members of the United Constitutional Patriots patrolled.

Militia groups rallying against undocumented immigrants have operated at the Southern border for years, but state and federal officials issued warnings this week after one group began detaining hundreds of migrants at gunpoint without legal authority. For months, the right-wing militia group known as United Constitutional Patriots has posted videos online from the border, recently showing its members stopping and detaining migrants in the New Mexico desert.

"Don't aim the gun," a woman narrating one such video posted by the group is heard saying moments before Border Patrol agents arrive to apprehend the detained migrant families.

In a 41-minute video posted by the group this week, a large group of people, including several young children, are seen sitting in dirt as members of the militia encircle. Children are bundled up in sweaters, some wearing backpacks, while illuminated by flashlights. "This group was so huge we won't have an accurate count until the [Border Patrol] is finished processing them," the group said on its Facebook page. "This needs to stop!!!!! Build the wall." Some of the migrants in the video are heard coughing and asking for water. When asked why they entered the US, some said they were seeking asylum.

In another video, a member of the militia is heard yelling in Spanish, "Pistola, pistola" — Spanish for gun — at a group of migrants moments after they crossed the border at night. Moments later, one of the men is heard yelling in Spanish, "Policia, alto!" or "police stop!"

A member of the group then approaches a woman crouching down and covering a young child with her body, telling her, "No reason to be scared, c'mon," In another video posted by the group, a Border Patrol official is seen leaving five women and five children in the custody of the militia, assuring them another agent was on their way. While a handful of right-wing militia groups have operated at the border for some time, they have generally had limited contact with migrants, instead acting as an extra set of eyes and ears for Border Patrol agents, alerting authorities of crossings. In recent local news reports, the United Constitutional Patriots expressed support for President Trump and his effort to build a border wall and claiming it descended on the area "to document the crisis on the border." On Thursday, however, state officials publicly condemned the United Constitutional Patriots after the militia detained nearly 300 people near Sunland Park, New Mexico, at gunpoint. "These individuals should not attempt to exercise authority reserved for law enforcement," New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas said in a statement. United Constitutional Patriots is headquartered in Flora Vista, New Mexico, in the northern part of the state, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Its unclear how members are part of the group.

Paul Ratje / AFP / Getty Images A member of the United Constitutional Patriots near the US-Mexico border in New Mexico.