Shein Launched A Resale Platform Days After An Investigation Shed Light On Just How Bad The Brand Is For The Environment. How Convenient.

Environmental activists are calling bullshit on the fast fashion company Shein for launching a resale program to "address the ongoing issue of textile waste" on the same day a documentary about the fast-fashion company’s labor practices was released.

“The fact that they have chosen this week as the time to promote their new resale app feels audacious and utterly gross,” Venetia La Manna, an activist for better working conditions in fast-fashion production, who was featured in the documentary, told BuzzFeed News.

The notoriety of Shein has been well documented. Since its creation in 2008, the Chinese-owned e-commerce store has exploded in popularity, and its fast-rate production has made rivals unable to keep up.

Untold: Inside the Shein Machine, hosted by journalist Iman Amrani, featured footage from concealed cameras that were brought into two of Shein’s many factories in China, where workers were regularly working 16-hour days with quotas of 500 garments a day. The documentary highlighted the dismal labor practices and emphasized the brand’s negative environmental impact.