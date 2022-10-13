“We had the Boxing Day floods in Manchester, where one of our local villages got washed into the river. I was 15 at the time. I could see the damage that was happening, but there was nothing on the news, nothing in politics, and I was angry and I felt powerless. I felt an obligation to get involved and make use of the privilege that I have, as someone born in the UK.

“We’ve seen a big shift over the past few years in terms of the environment and our individual impacts, but also realizing the importance of systematic impact. It’s easy to think that it falls entirely on you as an individual and that it's entirely our responsibility, which, in part it is, but it definitely isn’t. But you can't really do anything because we have limited means and capacities.

“I think when sometimes we feel that responsibility and burden, we just get paralyzed into fear and we do nothing, which is counterproductive. I think finding a collective to be part of or an organization, or a group that could support each other, is good, because the climate crisis is a scary thing. Whether it be a local one, or an international one like Greenpeace or Amnesty International — where you feel like you can make a difference and causing physical and visible change is, I think, all that anybody can really do at the moment. There’s no action too small to make a big difference.”