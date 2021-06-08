A London Police Officer Pleaded Guilty To Kidnapping And Raping Sarah Everard

A member of London’s Metropolitan Police pleaded guilty Tuesday to the rape and kidnapping of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, whose death prompted a global conversation about the public safety of women.

Police constable Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared in court via a video link from prison and admitted responsibility for Everard’s death. He is also charged with Everard’s murder but has yet to enter a formal plea.

Everard, a marketing executive, was last seen making her way home on foot after visiting a friend in south London on March 3.

She was reported missing by her partner the following day, launching a search and prompting an outpouring of online testimonies from women, talking about the lengths to which they’ve had to go to keep themselves safe.

Everard’s body was discovered on March 10, in a woodland area 56 miles away from where she was last seen.

Couzens, who remains a member of the police force, joined the Met in 2018 and was authorized to carry a firearm. He was arrested at his home in Kent on March 9 and charged with kidnapping and murder while in custody on March 12.