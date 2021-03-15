A Viral Post Saying “Text Me When You Get Home” Has Women Sharing How They Feel Unsafe After Sarah Everard's Death

As the British public continues to mourn the death of 33-year-old Sarah Everard and face the sinister potential that her alleged killer could be someone who was entrusted with protecting the public, the concern for women’s safety continues to gain momentum.

Everard, who was last seen on March 3, was making a 50-minute journey on foot from a friend’s house in South London when she went missing.

In what is believed to be the last known photograph of her, the marketing executive was dressed in brightly colored clothing and made her walk along one of the city's busy streets around 9:30 p.m.

Everard never made it home, prompting a missing person's search that was brought to an end when her family’s worst nightmares were confirmed. Her body was discovered on March 10, 56 miles away from where she was last sighted.

A police officer has been arrested and charged with murder. Her death has ignited a call for immediate action to address violence against women and girls, while activists have taken to the streets of London to protest.