People Are Accusing Rihanna Of Being "Out Of Touch" After It Was Revealed That Johnny Depp Will Make An Appearance At The Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

Depp filed the lawsuit after Heard, to whom he was married from 2015 to 2016, wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post in 2018 calling for there to be more support for women who have experienced domestic abuse, citing her personal experience.

Although he was not mentioned by name, Depp’s legal team wrote in a complaint filed in 2019 that it was a “clear implication that Mr. Depp is a domestic abuser.” The Pirates of the Caribbean star denied all allegations of abuse.

In June, a jury found that Heard libeled Depp by writing the op-ed and ordered her to pay her ex-husband $15 million in damages.

Depp fans have been quick to celebrate the news of the show as the latest highlight in a string of appearances marking the actor's return to celebrity status.

